WASHINGTON, D.C. – Just one month into the new administration, a new Gallup poll reveals that President Clinton’s approval ratings have skyrocketed to 89 percent.

In a press release, Gallup said Clinton's approval rating is the highest it's ever recorded for a sitting president, noting "in terms of popularity, Clinton has somehow surpassed handmade Valentine’s Day cards, 70-degree weather, and La La Land. It's unprecedented."